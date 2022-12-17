Genoa – The anarchists also claimed responsibility for the arson attack at the headquarters of Marr in Carasco (Genoa) which on November 26 caused serious damage to the leading food distribution company. The claim was posted on several local websites.

“We set fire to a dozen vehicles, the shed and the ventilation system of Marr di Carasco, company that profits from the distribution of food in state prisons. That evening – the document reads – it was its leaders who swallowed a bitter pill. With this gesture we want to send all our solidarity to Alfredo currently on hunger strike to the bitter end due to his detention under the 41 bis regime. If they think that by burying our partner alive they can stop our tensions, they are very wrong. There will only be more anger and solidarity.”

At the end of November it had been claimed by anarchists the fire at the headquarters of Marr di Taggia (Imperia). After the last fire, the District Anti-Mafia Directorate opened a file for aggravated arson. After the claim, the anarchist track is privileged and in particular the campaign in support of the hunger strike of Alfredo Cospito, already convicted of killing Roberto Adinolfi, manager of Ansaldo Nucleare, in the legs in 2012 in Genoa.

In recent days, the Turin court of appeal, which had to decide whether to sentence to imprisonment for the failed massacre at the Carabinieri school in the Cuneo area in 2006, sent the documents to the Consulta. In recent weeks, three people had smeared the entrance to the Genoa court with red paint and written in support of Cospito.