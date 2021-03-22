Fires At least 20,000 Rohingya refugees have fled a massive fire at a refugee camp in Bangladesh

To date, 900 homes have been destroyed.

At least 20,000 Rohingya refugees have been forced to flee a massive fire that has destroyed the homes of thousands of people in a refugee camp.

The fire is still going on eight hours after it started. Heavy smoke rose from the area.

Hundreds of rescue workers have tried to put out the fire. So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

According to an employee of Save the Children, an escape horror arose in the camp when people shouted and ran into a fire.

Local authorities said the fire started in one camp in Cox’s Bazar area, after which it spread to two other camps. In an area of ​​more than 3,000 hectares, there are a total of 34 camps close together. Nearly a million Rohingya refugees live in the camps.

“It’s a huge fire. At least 20,000 people have fled their homes as the fire has spread, ”said Cox’s Bazar Authority Mamunur Rashid news agency for AFP.

To date, 900 homes have been destroyed. They have been inhabited by about 7,400 people.

This is already the third fire to spread in the camps in the last four days. Two separate fires destroyed homes on Friday. The cause of the fires is unknown.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar since 2017, when the country’s military began persecuting the Rohingya and destroying their homes. The UN has accused Myanmar of genocide. The Rohingya are an Islamic ethnic group.