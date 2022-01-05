Fires At least 13 people died in a violent fire in a residential building in Philadelphia

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

At least Thirteen people died in a residential fire that broke out early Wednesday in the city of Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania in the United States.

Seven of the dead were children.

According to the news agency Reuters, firefighters arrived at the building at 6:40 a.m. A fire erupted on the second floor of a three-story house. It took at least 50 minutes to get the fire under control.

Authorities said eight people had managed to escape the building.

In the building there were fire alarms but they did not work according to the authorities.

According to the news agency AFP, the building, which is part of the city’s rental houses, housed apartments for two families.

The building housed 26 people, eight on the first floor and 18 on the two upper floors. It was not known how many people were in the building when the fire broke out.