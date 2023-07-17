Alarm in Greece for 1200 children who, due to a huge fire, have been evacuated from a large campsite in Loutraki, near the Corinth canal, west of Athens. Other fires are raging in the Kouvaras area, 50km east of Athens.

The alleged arsonist of the Kouvaras woods, near Athens, was arrested by the police. This was reported by a spokesman for the fire brigade: “The police proceeded to arrest a foreigner who is alleged to have caused the fire in Kouvaras,” said spokesman Yannis Artopios, without specifying the individual’s nationality.