A Canadian official warned that the raging fires could continue “all summer” as firefighters try to bring them under control and with thousands of Canadians forced to leave their homes.

Some 17,800 square miles have burned since the start of the year, much higher than previous rates as the temperature is rising faster than the rest of the world as a result of climate change.

After several days of calm, fires raged again, especially in the west of the country, where the town of Edson in Alberta on Friday night witnessed a second evacuation since May.

“The fire is so out of control that some forest crews have had to retreat,” said Luc Mercier, the chief administrative officer for Yellowhead County, where Edson is located. “They can’t fight this fire.”

As for the east of the country, Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonardelle said Saturday morning that the situation in the central and northwestern parts of the province is still difficult and several towns are threatened.

He described the fires in northeastern Quebec as “stable”. “This is the first time in the history of Quebec that we’ve seen so many fires being fought and so many people evacuated,” he added. “We’re going to fight a fight that we think will last all summer.”

Evacuation orders were issued for about 14,000 people in the county.

Environmental authorities have announced that there are 416 active fires in the country, of which 203 are classified as out of control.