Saturday, June 3, 2023
Fires | Apartment fire in Eastern Helsinki, the police suspect the resident of being the arsonist

June 3, 2023
According to the director general of the Helsinki police, Teemu Lappalainen, the resident has been arrested.

of East Helsinki A small fire broke out in a private apartment in Mellunkylä on Saturday morning, which the police suspect was vandalism.

The rescue service was called to the scene on Kurkimäentie around 03:00. The fire marshal on duty The energy of Helander according to the sprinkler system had extinguished the actual fire when the units of the rescue service arrived at the scene.

The task of the rescue service was to ventilate the smoke and remove the extinguishing water. The apartments on the lower floors had water damage from the extinguishing water, says Helander.

The house a male resident is suspected of starting the fire, the police say. Director General of the Helsinki Police Teemu Lappalainen according to the resident has been arrested.

He is initially suspected of vandalism.

“But the title may still change as the investigation progresses,” says Lappalainen.

The rescue service was called to the scene at three in the morning on Saturday. Picture: Lassi Rinne

