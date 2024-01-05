Friday, January 5, 2024
Fires | Another fire in Sipoo – the detached house burns completely

January 5, 2024
Fires | Another fire in Sipoo – the detached house burns completely

On Friday morning, two fires broke out in single-family houses in Sipoo.

Sipo A detached house is burning on Taasjärentie. According to initial information from the rescue service of Eastern Uusimaa, the building was in a full fire stage at six in the morning.

There is no information yet on possible personal injuries. According to the rescue service, there is no information about the cause of the fire either.

There are 15 units of the rescue service of Helsinki and Itä-Uusimaa in the firefighting operations.

At issue is already the second fire that happened in Sipoo on Friday morning. The rescue service received a report about a fire in a detached house on Kalkkiranantie at one o'clock in the morning.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when rescuers arrived. One person died in the fire.

