Monday, September 18, 2023
Fires | An uninhabited detached house burned down completely in Kouvola

September 18, 2023
The fire did not threaten the surrounding population.

Old a detached house burned down in Koria, Kouvola, late on Sunday. The one-and-a-half-story house on Voimatie was in open flames when the rescue service arrived.

There were apparently no injuries because the house was uninhabited and the rescue service reached its owner on the other side.

The flames licked nearby power lines before the fire was extinguished, but the house was far from the surrounding population and the fire did not threaten to spread to other buildings.

By midnight the situation had calmed down. Extinguishing and clearing work was continuing well into Monday.

