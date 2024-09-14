Saturday, September 14, 2024
Fires | An old luxury villa burned down to the point of being uninhabitable in Porvoo

September 14, 2024
Fires | An old luxury villa burned down to the point of being uninhabitable in Porvoo
There was one person and a dog in the apartment at the time of the incident, who were able to leave the building before the fire spread.

Almost A 400-square-meter luxury villa burned down on Pikkuniementie in Emäsalo, Porvoo, early Saturday morning. At the time of the incident, there was one person and a dog in the apartment.

The rescue service was notified of the fire at 5:30. When the rescue personnel got to the scene, flames were shooting out of the window of the building.

The fire marshal on duty Timo Tuomainen according to the person inside the apartment and the dog were able to leave the building before the fire spread. According to Tuomainen, the apartment burned down and was uninhabitable.

The fire had been extinguished at half past nine in the morning on Saturday, and the rear guard was underway.

