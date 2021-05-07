Friday, May 7, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires An old deserted villa burned down on Kruunuvuorenranta

by admin
May 7, 2021
in World
0

The villa will be completely destroyed by fire.

In Kruunuvuorenranta, Helsinki, a fire broke out on Friday in an old deserted villa. The rescue service also sent several units to the scene by boat, but fire authorities say the villa will be completely destroyed.

No injuries have occurred in the fire.

There are a dozen villas in the Kruunuvuorenranta villa area. The area has been built since the 19th century, but it has badly deteriorated. Read more: The villa area of ​​Kruunuvuori, which has remained unspoilt, finally decayed

According to the rescue service, the villa will be completely destroyed by fire.­Picture: Helsinki City Rescue Service

The rescue service also sent units to the scene by boat.­Picture: Helsinki City Rescue Department

.
#Fires #deserted #villa #burned #Kruunuvuorenranta

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?