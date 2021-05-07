Fires An old deserted villa burned down on Kruunuvuorenranta

The villa will be completely destroyed by fire.

In Kruunuvuorenranta, Helsinki, a fire broke out on Friday in an old deserted villa. The rescue service also sent several units to the scene by boat, but fire authorities say the villa will be completely destroyed.

No injuries have occurred in the fire.

There are a dozen villas in the Kruunuvuorenranta villa area. The area has been built since the 19th century, but it has badly deteriorated. Read more: The villa area of ​​Kruunuvuori, which has remained unspoilt, finally decayed

According to the rescue service, the villa will be completely destroyed by fire.­