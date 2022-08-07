Sunday, August 7, 2022
Fires | An oil tank ignited by a lightning strike exploded in Cuba – the video shows the devastation

August 7, 2022
in World Europe
The United States has offered “technical advice” to Cuba.

in Cuba a huge, oil-fueled fire has raged over the weekend in the port of Mantanzas filled with oil ships. This was reported by the news agency Reuters.

According to the authorities, one person has died and at least 121 have been injured.

The fire started on Friday when lightning struck one of the eight oil tanks. The flames reached the second tank on Saturday, and strong winds blew them dangerously close to the third.

“The explosion was so big that it lit up the area like the sun,” a local resident Alfredo Gonzales described.

Mexico and Venezuela have sent firefighting teams to help contain the fire. The United States has also offered “technical advice”.

“We are deeply grateful to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia and Chile, which have promptly provided material support for this complex situation”, the President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed on Twitter.

“We also appreciate technical advice from the United States,” he added.


