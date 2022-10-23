Fires | An industrial hall is burning in Riihimäki, dark smoke is coming from the fire place

According to the Kanta-Häme rescue service, the hall on Kynttilätie is in open flames.
On Riihimäki extinguishing an industrial hall fire classified as large. The rescue service received a fire alarm on Kyntilätie shortly before ten in the evening.
The Kanta-Häme rescue service reported that the hall is in open flames and dark smoke is coming from the scene of the fire.
More than ten rescue service units from Kanta-Hämee and some units from Central Uusimaa were called to extinguish the fire.
