Fires | An industrial hall is burning in Riihimäki, dark smoke is coming from the fire place

On Riihimäki extinguishing an industrial hall fire classified as large. The rescue service received a fire alarm on Kyntilätie shortly before ten in the evening.

The Kanta-Häme rescue service reported that the hall is in open flames and dark smoke is coming from the scene of the fire.

More than ten rescue service units from Kanta-Hämee and some units from Central Uusimaa were called to extinguish the fire.