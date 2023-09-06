Fires | An empty house caught fire in Lempäälä

The fire was discovered by a neighbor who called for help.

In Lempäälä a fire broke out on Pirunlinnantie. The rescue service received information about the fire on Tuesday evening at 20:26.

According to preliminary information, the burning building is an old one-story house that has been vacant. Firefighter on duty at the Situation Center Tomi-Pekka Olkkonen assesses that the building has previously been used as a residence or as a leisure residence.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor who called for help. When the rescue service arrived, the fire was in the full burning stage.

According to initial information, no one was injured in the fire.

Olkkonen estimates that the shutdown will take several hours. Rescue work has been complicated by the fact that the property is located along a narrow road. Eight emergency services units were called to the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will be transferred to the police.