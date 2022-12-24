Saturday, December 24, 2022
Fires | An empty detached house was destroyed in a fire in Oulu

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in World Europe
When the rescue service arrived at the scene, the house was already in full swing and part of the roof of the house had collapsed.

Oulu A 130-square-meter single-story house in Alakylä was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon.

The rescue service was alerted to Honkasentie about the fire a little after 4 o’clock. When the units of the rescue service arrived at the scene, the house was already in full swing and part of the roof of the house had collapsed.

According to the rescue service, there was no one in the house when the fire broke out.

The fire marshal on duty could not assess where the fire started. According to him, the baking oven has been heated in the house and the electricity has been turned on in the building. The exact cause of the fire will be determined later.

According to the fire marshal, the owners of the single-family house have been contacted and post-extinguishing work is underway.

