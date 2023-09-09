Fires | An electrical device that was being charged in the basement of a private house caught fire in Porvoo

The rescue service was alerted to Lossipaikka shortly before four in the morning.

Loading an electrical device caught fire in the basement of a detached house in Porvoo early on Saturday morning, according to a release from the Itä-Uudenmaa rescue service.

Nine units were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and it did not have time to spread from the basement to the rest of the building. No one was hurt. The rescue service announced that it had ventilated the premises.