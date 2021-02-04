No Result
Fires An elderly man died in a fire in an apartment building in Kemi

February 4, 2021
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Old a man died in a fire in an apartment building near the center of Kemi on Thursday night. The Rescue Department received an alarm from a fire at Ouluntie 30 shortly before seven o’clock.

The rescue service said it put out the fire with a rapid fire attack. The fire did not threaten to spread to adjacent apartments.

Police does not suspect a crime related to death. The case is being investigated to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Four fire rescue units were extinguishing the fire.

