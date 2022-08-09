Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Fires | An eight-apartment Luhti building is burning in Nokia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to current information, no one has been injured in the fire.

At Nokia On Valborginkatu, a two-story luhti house is burning. The residents have been evacuated, and according to current information, no one has been injured.

The rescue service does not have exact information on how many residents have been evacuated from the building, says the manager on duty Mika Kupiainen from the situation center. The police are currently investigating the matter. Two of the evacuees were checked by first aid, but according to Kupiainen, neither of them had any major problems.

There are a total of eight apartments in the building. The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Kupiainen is not at the scene of the fire himself, but according to his information, the fire has partially destroyed at least one apartment and spread to the roof structures.

“It’s not a small fire. The interiors will definitely be renewed.”

The rescue service was alerted to the fire after six o’clock on Tuesday evening. According to Kupiainen, the fire was at a full stage when the rescue service arrived. There are still around 20 units of the rescue service at the scene to put out the fire. According to Kupiainen’s estimate, the extinguishing work will continue until late in the evening.

About 20 units of the rescue service arrived on the scene to put out the fire. Picture: Reader’s photo

