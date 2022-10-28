Fires | An apartment in an apartment building caught fire in Sörnäis, Helsinki

The fire destroyed the furniture and caused smoke damage in the apartment of the apartment building.

Helsinki An apartment fire broke out in Sörnäini before six in the morning on Friday. The fire department quickly extinguished the fire that started on the second floor of the apartment building located at Käenkuja 4. Initially, it seemed that the flames did not have time to damage the structures.

The fire destroyed furniture and caused smoke damage. No one was injured in the fire. The other apartments in the building were not damaged.

The fire department has not yet been able to assess the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.