Sunday, September 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | An apartment in an apartment building burned down in Parkano – one was seriously injured, 12 were evacuated

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fires | An apartment in an apartment building burned down in Parkano – one was seriously injured, 12 were evacuated
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A post-clearance operation is underway.

An apartment building a fire broke out in an apartment in Viinikanrintine in Parkano. According to the Pirkanmaa rescue service, one person was rescued from the burning apartment and was seriously injured.

The apartment was completely destroyed in the fire. Several other apartments in the apartment building suffered from smoke damage and 12 people were evacuated from the apartments.

The Pirkanmaa rescue service announced shortly before three o’clock on Sunday night that there were nine emergency services and six first aid units on the scene. In addition, the police and the social and emergency services were on their way to the fire scene.

A post-clearance operation is underway.

The rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized building fire on Sunday night at 1:46 a.m.

#Fires #apartment #apartment #building #burned #Parkano #injured #evacuated

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]