Fires | An apartment in an apartment building burned down in Parkano – one was seriously injured, 12 were evacuated

An apartment building a fire broke out in an apartment in Viinikanrintine in Parkano. According to the Pirkanmaa rescue service, one person was rescued from the burning apartment and was seriously injured.

The apartment was completely destroyed in the fire. Several other apartments in the apartment building suffered from smoke damage and 12 people were evacuated from the apartments.

The Pirkanmaa rescue service announced shortly before three o’clock on Sunday night that there were nine emergency services and six first aid units on the scene. In addition, the police and the social and emergency services were on their way to the fire scene.

A post-clearance operation is underway.

The rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized building fire on Sunday night at 1:46 a.m.