Fires | An apartment building was destroyed in a fire in Kurkimäki

Helsinki the rescue service received an alarm about a medium-sized fire on Kurkimäentie in Kurkimäki at around one o’clock the night before Monday. Two units of the rescue service were called to the scene.

The fire broke out in an apartment building, says the on-duty fire marshal of the rescue service Janne Taskinen. According to Taskinen, the resident of the apartment had left the apartment after he had noticed the flames and smoke.

“The apartment had caught fire properly by the time the rescue service arrived at the scene at night. The apartment was destroyed by fire. The resident was not injured,” he says.

The fire did not affect other residents of the apartment building. The fire department extinguished the fire and ventilated the apartment.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire, says the rescue service.