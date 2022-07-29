Fires | An apartment building under construction is on fire in Mikkeli – Danger notice issued due to the spread of smoke

The building is still on fire, but there is currently no danger of the fire spreading. The rescue service urges people to avoid moving in the area because of the smoke.

Under construction apartment building is on fire in Mikkeli on Vilhonkatu. A fire broke out at a construction site. The Etelä-Savo rescue service informs about the matter.

For the first time, the rescue service found out about it around noon. The fire is still being extinguished.

There are about ten rescue service units, the police and first aid. In addition to this, the social services have also been called to the scene.

There is no one inside the unfinished building. There is currently no danger of the fire spreading, but the house next door has been evacuated just in case.

The building is still on fire. The fire is limited to the outer wall and roof structures, but it produces a lot of smoke. A danger notice has been issued for the area due to the smoke.

The rescue service urges people to avoid moving in the area and those nearby to close windows and air conditioners to prevent the spread of smoke.

The smoke spreads mainly from the center in the direction of Kenkävero, but it can also spread elsewhere.