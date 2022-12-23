Saturday, December 24, 2022
Fires | An apartment building in the center of Joensuu was evacuated due to a fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in World Europe
0

A fire in the center of Joensuu may cause smoke damage in the nearby area.

in Joensuu a serious fire broke out the night before Friday, informs the North Karelia rescue service. The rescue service was alerted to the fire at 2:49 am.

The fire broke out in the center of Joensuu on Suvantokatu. In the house, the attic storage of the apartment building is on fire, and there is also smoke in the adjacent crab.

After four o’clock in the morning, 14 residents were exposed to smoke and the residents of the house were evacuated to the Malmikatu health station. However, the rescue service says that no one’s life is in danger.

At 4:45 a.m., the extinguishing work was in progress. The fire may cause smoke damage in the nearby area.

