Fires | An apartment building burned down in Jakomäki

The apartment building suffered extensive smoke damage.

Apartment in a block of flats was partially destroyed in Helsinki's Jakomäki on Friday night.

The Helsinki Rescue Service reports that in addition to the destruction, the apartment suffered extensive smoke damage. The door of the apartment had been left open, which is why a lot of smoke also spread into the stairwell of the apartment building.

The fire did not spread to other apartments. There is no information on the cause of the apartment fire.

The owner of the apartment was slightly injured after inhaling smoke and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The fire was extinguished after 1 o'clock.

The rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized building fire shortly after midnight on Friday. Seven units were sent to the scene.