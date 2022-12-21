Fires | An apartment building burned down in Helsinki’s Kontula

According to the rescue service, the fire seems to have started in a fireplace without a chimney.

Apartment in a block of flats burned down in Helsinki’s Kontula on Wednesday evening. The fire broke out on the top floor of a three-story building near the Kontula shopping center in Kaarikuja.

Firefighter on duty Ville Estlander The Helsinki fire department said that the fire probably started in the chimneyless fireplace of the apartment.

According to Estlander, the fire was limited to one apartment, which suffered from smoke and water damage. The fire department ventilated the apartment after extinguishing the fire.

The accident did not cause any injuries. The cause of the fire was still unclear on Wednesday evening.

“The resident went to his relatives, and now we are making sure that the fire has not spread to the roof structures,” Estlander said.