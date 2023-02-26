Fires | An anarchist collective works in a burnt house in Kumpula

Cultural events, such as concerts, were organized in the building occupied by the Makamik collective.

In Kumpula The house of the anarchist Makamik collective burned down on Jyrängöntie early Sunday morning. A member who was active in the collective in 2020–2021 says that mainly cultural events were organized in the house.

According to him, concerts and festivals have been organized in the house, among other things. The Makamik-fest festivals held every two years gathered 200–500 participants.

“There have been soup kitchens where free food has been distributed. There have been art workshops aimed at children and support gigs,” he says.

According to him, there is activity in the house almost every day, and many times people have also stayed there. According to the former activist, the events have been peaceful and drug-free. Mainly the members of the collective have been anti-fascists.

The collective the member did not want to appear in the story under his own name. According to this, vandalism has been committed in Makamik’s premises in the past, which the group has suspected to be the work of extreme right-wing parties.

“Several times windows have been broken there and there have been smaller arsons in the yard. Nazi symbols have been put on the walls and last year or the year before that they broke into and broke furniture with an axe.”

According to him, there was a lot of literature and musical instruments in the house, which have probably been destroyed now.

From the place reached on Sunday morning SpongeBob the man who introduced himself said that he had been involved in the operation as an assistant for about two years. He also told about the vandalism the house experienced earlier.

“Last year, a warehouse was burned in the yard and things were broken, such as the outdoor light,” Paavo said.

Even then, he would have wanted the police to investigate the vandalism, but the members of the collective did not want that. According to Paavo, the perpetrators have been identified with the help of their own contacts and the name of at least one well-known neo-Nazi has emerged.

The Squat Makamik community has had activities in the house for a decade. Read HS’s article from 2013: Helsinki canceled the eviction – the squatters can stay in the house