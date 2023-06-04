Fires | An abandoned detached house is on fire in Suutarila, smoke is spreading over a large area

The fire started in the yard storage next door and spread from there to the detached house on Suutarikyläntie.

Large The detached house was fully engulfed in flames after nine on Saturday evening on Vanha Suutarikyläntie in Suutarila, Helsinki.

The on-duty fire marshal of the Helsinki Rescue Service Toni Kannikoski the burning building is large and smoke is spreading over a wide area.

According to Kannikoski, the house has been abandoned. The rescue service was not aware that anyone was in the house when the fire broke out.

The fire started in the yard warehouse next door and spread from there to the detached house. The rescue service of the city of Helsinki told the message service on Twitter around ten in the evening, that the courtyard building had been destroyed by fire and that there were no personal injuries in the fire.