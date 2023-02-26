Fires | An abandoned abandoned house is burning in Helsinki

According to the rescue service, the building will probably be destroyed. No personal injuries have occurred in the incident.

Helsinki On Jyrängöntie, the on-duty fire marshal of the rescue service is burning Sami Lappalainen including an abandoned abandoned house.

No injuries have been caused by the incident, but Lappalainen believes that the building will be destroyed in the fire. The fire also does not pose a danger to people in the vicinity, although Lappalainen reminds that you should not breathe fire gases.

According to Lappalainen, the building caught fire around 4:30 in the morning, at least in terms of the structures and the roof.

According to Lappalainen, it is a two-story detached house-type building.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at around two o’clock in the morning.