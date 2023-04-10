Fires | A wooden warehouse burned down in Sipoo

The fire threatened to spread to neighboring buildings.

Wooden structure A storage building of about 300 square meters burned down on Sipoon Pornaistentie on Monday evening.

The rescue service was alerted to the scene at 17:26. Several units from the rescue services of Itä-Uusimaa and Central Uusimaa and the police were called to the scene.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when the emergency services arrived. The fire also threatened to spread to neighboring buildings.

No injuries were caused by the fire. At around 9 p.m., the post-clearance work of the fire was still ongoing.

During the evening, the task caused a traffic problem on Pornaistentie.