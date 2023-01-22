Fires | A woman who lived alone died in a fire in an apartment building in Lappeenranta

No crime is suspected in the fire or the woman’s death.

Lappeenranta A dead woman was found in an apartment building in Skinnarila in the early morning, Southeastern Finland police tells in the bulletin.

No crime is suspected in the fire or the woman’s death. The fire was probably started by smoking in bed. The fire was reported by the woman’s neighbor.

A woman born in the 1950s lived alone in her apartment.

The police continue to investigate the matter to determine the cause of death.