Sunday, January 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A woman who lived alone died in a fire in an apartment building in Lappeenranta

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2023
in World Europe
0

No crime is suspected in the fire or the woman’s death.

Lappeenranta A dead woman was found in an apartment building in Skinnarila in the early morning, Southeastern Finland police tells in the bulletin.

No crime is suspected in the fire or the woman’s death. The fire was probably started by smoking in bed. The fire was reported by the woman’s neighbor.

A woman born in the 1950s lived alone in her apartment.

The police continue to investigate the matter to determine the cause of death.

#Fires #woman #lived #died #fire #apartment #building #Lappeenranta

See also  Market analysis Stockmann is forced to find a buyer for its downtown department store and quickly. The savior can come from Sweden.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Murcia projects gastronomy, heritage and cultural avant-garde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result