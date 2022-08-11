Thursday, August 11, 2022
Fires | A wildfire under power lines in Loviisa

August 11, 2022
in World Europe
The fire is extinguished with water. The electrical grid was not damaged in the fire.

in Loviisa There is a wildfire under a high-voltage line on Lappomintie. A pile of wood or logging waste burns under the line.

Representatives of the electrical network have visited the site to assess the situation, and it is not known that the electrical network was damaged by the fire.

Eastern Uusimaa the rescue service says that the fire is extinguished with water. Care is taken during the extinguishing work so that no further damage occurs.

There were no personal injuries in the fire.

There are several units of the rescue service. The road to the area is narrow. The extinguishing work is estimated to last several hours.

The rescue service was alerted on Thursday evening after 8 a.m. about a wildfire.

