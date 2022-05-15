Monday, May 16, 2022
Fires A wheelchair was set on fire in Vantaa, three people were hospitalized

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in World Europe
The wheelchair was lit in the stairwell of the apartment building, the rescue service says.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a wheelchair caught fire in Tikkurila, Vantaa.

According to the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department, the wheelchair was lit in the stairwell of the apartment building. The fire produced heavy smoke.

“One person was rescued on the roof because he didn’t understand staying in his apartment,” the rescue agency says in a statement.

The announcement of the medium-sized fire came shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. The fire place is located on Neilikkatie.

