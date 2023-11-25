Monday, November 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A warehouse with a size of several thousand square meters is coming back in Oulu

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | A warehouse with a size of several thousand square meters is coming back in Oulu

The rescue service is trying to protect the silo buildings at the ends of the hall, which contain salt and grain.

In Oulu a storage hall with a size of several thousand square meters, where briquettes and barley are stored, will return. The rescue service will tell you about it. The rescue service is trying to protect the silo buildings at the ends of the hall, which contain salt and grain.

The rescue service received a report about the fire on Hietasaarentie on Saturday evening before half past ten.

At ten o’clock, the rescue service told STT that no one is known to have been injured in the fire.

Northern Ostrobothnia the on-duty fire marshal of the rescue service Antti-Juhani Ervasti told HS at eleven in the evening that the other end of the hall was in the stage of full fire when the rescue service arrived at the Vihreäsaari port area.

The hall was still completely on fire, and there were about 15 units of the rescue service.

See also  Virrat | The bird flew into a power line and caught fire

“Extinguishing works will continue well into tomorrow and into the day. At the moment, the smoke is moving from the fire site in the direction of the sea, so the fire is not harmful to the settlement,” said Ervasti.

#Fires #warehouse #size #thousand #square #meters #coming #Oulu

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia has developed “Chistyulya” to counter drones

Russia has developed “Chistyulya” to counter drones

Recommended

No Result
View All Result