Fires | A warehouse with a size of several thousand square meters is coming back in Oulu

In Oulu a storage hall with a size of several thousand square meters, where briquettes and barley are stored, will return. The rescue service will tell you about it. The rescue service is trying to protect the silo buildings at the ends of the hall, which contain salt and grain.

The rescue service received a report about the fire on Hietasaarentie on Saturday evening before half past ten.

At ten o’clock, the rescue service told STT that no one is known to have been injured in the fire.

Northern Ostrobothnia the on-duty fire marshal of the rescue service Antti-Juhani Ervasti told HS at eleven in the evening that the other end of the hall was in the stage of full fire when the rescue service arrived at the Vihreäsaari port area.

The hall was still completely on fire, and there were about 15 units of the rescue service.

“Extinguishing works will continue well into tomorrow and into the day. At the moment, the smoke is moving from the fire site in the direction of the sea, so the fire is not harmful to the settlement,” said Ervasti.