Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Fires | A violent fire in an industrial hall in Kemiönsaari

July 26, 2022
in World Europe
The fire caused damages of up to hundreds of thousands of euros, estimates the duty manager of the rescue service.

In the old one there was a fire at the lock factory in Kemiönsaari on Tuesday, says Varsinais-Suomen rescue service.

“Fierce fire, black smoke coming from the doors and windows,” says the on-duty chief of the Varsinais-Suomen rescue service Markus Rautio.

The former lock factory located in the Björkboda area now functions as an industrial hall, and boats are stored there. Rautio estimates that the fire caused damages of up to hundreds of thousands of euros. No injuries were caused by the fire.

“The first unit got the fire under control and put it out. The damage could have been greater in the big hall,” says Rautio.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, but according to Rautio, it started from inside the hall.

Emergency services was alerted about a large building fire in Kemiönsaari at 16:33 on Tuesday.

The rescue service of Varsinais-Suomen said on Twitter that there was a lot of smoke in the area and urged people to avoid moving in the area and to close windows and air conditioning.

The fire was extinguished after six in the afternoon.

