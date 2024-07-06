Saturday, July 6, 2024
Fires | A villa is burning in Kirkkonummi

July 6, 2024
According to the rescue service, there were no injuries in the fire, but the villa was completely destroyed.

Kirkkonumma a large villa returns.

The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa says before dawn that the approximately 120-square-meter villa located in Tampajankanka will burn to the ground. Extinguishing and clearing work is still ongoing.

According to the rescue service, there were no injuries in the fire. So far, it is not known what caused the fire. The rescue service was informed of the matter on the night between Friday and Saturday.

