Fires A vicious fire damaged the theater stage in Naantali’s Moomin World on Christmas night

Maliciously a fire ignited the theater stage in Naantali’s Moomin World on Christmas night, says the Southwest Finland Rescue Department.

In the Moomin world, the stage of Emma Teatteri, a summer theater on the island of Kailo, suffered minor damage in the fire, but the ingredients for a big fire and big damage existed, says the on-duty firefighter. Marko Virolainen To STT.

“On the stage and on the stage wall, the stuff had been set on fire so that the walls of the sets burned. This would have developed into a great fire over time, ”says Virolainen.

The rescue service put out the fire.

Estonian by the way, bystanders on the bridge leading to the Moomin world had noticed signs of fire on the theater stage as well as people leaving the scene. The fire alarm came a little before one night.

According to Virolainen, the report of the fire could have come much later without eyewitnesses.

“It would have been difficult to detect a fire if no one had been seeing the incident,” he says.

The police are investigating the matter. Moominworld is closed for the winter season, the company says on its website.