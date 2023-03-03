Fires | A veneer drying machine caught fire at UPM’s Joensuun factory

According to the factory manager, production losses will remain small.

Forestry company A fire broke out at UPM’s plywood factory in Joensuu on Thursday evening, says the North Karelia rescue service. A veneer drying machine inside the factory building caught fire.

The fire broke out after half past seven in the evening. The staff carried out the initial extinguishing. The fire department got the fire under control, and at half past ten the chief on duty Mika Viertola said that post-extinguishing work and smoke ventilation were underway.

“It’s a pretty big machine, and there’s still work to be done to put out the fires,” Viertola said.

A few of the factory’s workers were exposed to smoke, but personal injuries were avoided.

Factory manager Antti Rinkinen estimates for STT that the production losses due to the fire will be quite small.

The damage suffered by the machine will be checked on Friday, but the factory has two other similar lines with which production can be continued.

A total of 14 rescue service units from Joensuu and its surroundings were sent to the scene.