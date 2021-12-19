Fires A tree bent by the weight of the cannon snow broke and fell on a power line in Lieksa: a fire broke out on three adjacent plots as a result of an electrical fault

The outdoor sauna and detached house were destroyed in the fires. There were no injuries.

In North Karelia In Lieksa, three building fires on adjacent properties caught fire the night before Saturday night and Sunday. All fires broke out in the Vänskälä area.

In the first fire at ten o’clock in the evening, the Electrical Main Center of a detached house caught fire. According to the rescue service, the fire was confined to the wall of a detached house in addition to the center.

After half past two at night, the rescue service received a new alarm at the same address. This time there was an outdoor sauna in the yard that was completely destroyed.

Half an hour later, an alarm came again to Vänskälä. Now it was a property next door to the previous site, where an empty detached house burned down. This building was also completely destroyed by fire. There were no injuries in the fires.

The Rescue Department estimated that the cause of the fires was a fresh electrical fault. The information has now been refined after the local power plant has clarified the matter.

Pieces the cause was faults in the electricity network, PKS Electricity Transmission is reported. According to the company, the events began when a thin tree bent by the weight of the cannon snow had broken and fallen on the power line.

The wood had cut off the medium voltage line, which in turn had been caught in the lower low voltage line. Thus, a higher voltage had been able to leak on that low-voltage section all the way to the properties.

According to PKS Electricity Transmission, automatic protection of substations has been prepared for this type of situation. The protection should be disconnected in the event of a mains fault. For some reason this did not happen in Vänskälä.

“It would seem that these unfortunate events were the sum of many unfortunate coincidences. We will find out the reasons for the incident carefully and ensure that similar people cannot be visited in the future, ”PKS Electricity Transmission Operator Matti Pesonen says in a company release.

The fires caused by the fault had been ignited in the property closest to the broken wood. There are a total of 14 properties in the fault area.

The Rescue Department and PKS Sähkönsiirto inspected all properties during the night. According to the company, more detailed inspections will continue in the area today.