Fires | A towel that fell on the stove started a sauna fire in Järvenpää

Towel fell on the stove and caused a fire in the sauna of the apartment in Järvenpää on Monday evening.

According to the Central Uusimaa rescue service, the fire had time to spread to the roof structures of the sauna, but the resident did the initial extinguishing. No one was injured in the fire.

The rescue service reminds that textiles should not be dried in the sauna.

A devastating fire recently occurred in Hakunila, Vantaa, which probably started in a sauna. A mother and four children died in the accident.

Similarly, in 2016, a mother and three children died in an apartment fire in Vuosaari. At that time, children’s clothes had been dried in the sauna, among other things.