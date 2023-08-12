Fires | A threatening fire broke out in Joensuu’s Valio factory

The fire in the central vacuum cleaner’s park pipe went out on its own time, and in the end did not cause a greater danger.

Valion A threatening fire broke out in the Joensuu factory the night before Saturday, according to a release from the North Karelia rescue service.

The fire broke out in the park pipe of the central vacuum.

The fire marshal on duty Ismo Kiialan according to the factory staff noticed the fire and reported it.

“I can’t say what caused it. Was there an electrical fault, a dust explosion or something else?” Kiiala thought over the phone.

The self-igniting fire was also extinguished in its own time, and did not spread outside the pipe. When the rescue service arrived, the acute danger was already over.

The task of the rescue service was to ventilate the premises and ensure that the fire had not spread or remained smoldering in the pipe.