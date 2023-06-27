Fires | A terraced house with five apartments burned down in Raasepori, was completely destroyed

A terraced house has burned down in Raasepor’s Karjaa, and five apartments have been completely destroyed.

Raaseporin A terraced house with five apartments burned down in Karja, all of which have been completely destroyed in the fire.

The property has burned almost the entire length of the terraced house, according to the situation center of the rescue service of Länsi Uusimaa.

No personal injuries were caused by the situation.

The fire is on Luukkaankatu, and there is significant smoke formation in the surrounding area.

According to the situation center, the fire marshal asked the residents of the nearby area to avoid moving in the area and to close the doors, windows and ventilation ducts of the apartments at around 6:30 in the evening. However, this is not an official hazard notice.

The post-extinguishing works will continue until late Tuesday evening, the situation center estimates.