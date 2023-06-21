Fires | A terraced house with eight apartments burned down in Oulu

The fire seems to have started outside the building. All residents quickly got to safety.

Eight The terraced house of the apartment burned late on Tuesday in Oulu’s Rajakylä on Mataratie. Smoke damage spread along the roof structures along the entire length of the house, and about half of the apartments suffered severe damage.

The fire department had to demolish the roof of the terraced house to extinguish the fire. At two in the morning on Wednesday, the fire was practically extinguished, although it was still burning in the upper floor of the house.

From the rescue service it was reported that the fire appeared to have started outside the building. It enabled the fire to spread quickly along the roof structures, but on the other hand, all the residents got out before the fire had spread to a significant extent inside the apartments.

The rescue service and the residents worked together to rescue three dogs and two rabbits from the apartments. Some of the pets were saved by breaking the glass on the front door.