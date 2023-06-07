Fires | A terraced house is coming back to the ground in Kuopio

A few people have been evacuated from the burning house and its neighboring houses.

Kuopio A terraced house from the 1970s is burning on Oppipollu in Muuruvedi, informs the Pohjois-Savo rescue service.

The extinguishing work is still ongoing at the site and the after-extinguishing will last well into the evening, the fire marshal of the Pohjois Savo rescue service Antti Korhonen tells HS. According to Korhonen’s estimate, the 10-apartment townhouse will be completely destroyed in the fire.

A few people have been evacuated from the house and neighboring houses due to smoke damage.

According to Korhonen, the fire started in the mezzanine of one of the apartments and spread to the attic of the house. There were no fire departments in the attic, so the fire spread through the attic to the entire house. When the rescue service arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the entire attic area.

The rescue service of Pohjois-Savo said on Twitter that there is no information yet on the cause of the fire.

Wall water is a former independent municipality that was merged with Juankoski in 1971 and later with Kuopio in 2017.

