Fires | A terraced house is coming back in Espoo’s Pisanniity

The fire in the two-story terraced house has not been brought under control so far.

in Espoo a terraced house in Pisanniity is coming back. The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa announced the matter on Monday morning at nine o’clock.

The fire chief on duty Clas Tallberg says that it is a fire that broke out in the middle of a large, two-story terraced house, the cause of which is not yet known.

According to Tallberg, the fire had not yet been brought under control at 9:45 a.m., but it was still spreading in the roof structures. According to Tallberg’s estimate, extinguishing works will take several more hours.

There were people there when the fire broke out, but the building has been evacuated.