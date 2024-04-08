Fires | A ten-apartment wooden house is burning in a historic area in Turku

The wooden house is back in Turku. Puutarhakatu is closed to traffic.

Turku In Portsa, a large wooden house is burning on Puutarhakatu.

Puutarhakatu is crossed between Heikkilänkatu and Sairashuonekatu.

HS spot reporter Linda Laine says that it is a large, at least partially wooden house. Smoke is coming out of the upper windows and the edge of the roof.

According to the rescue service, it is a commercial and residential building with ten apartments.

At midday, flames were already shooting out of the windows on the second floor. There is a lot of smoke from time to time.

There are several units of the rescue service and many bystanders.

Matti Kaukonen and his partner Jaana Kokkonen live on the ground floor of the burning house.

Jaana Kokkonen and his partner Matti Kaukonen live downstairs in a burning house.

“I was at home working. There was a knock on my door and they said I had to go out, that there was smoke coming from the roof. I came out here and saw that there was smoke coming from the ceiling above,” says Kokkonen.

According to Kokkonen, facade renovation is underway in the building. At the moment, the residents have no information about what has happened. The rescue service says the cause of the fire was the firework carried out in the property.

“When you look at the roof, I think the damage is pretty bad.”

The rescue service was alerted to the fire scene on Monday a little before half past eleven in the morning.

There are ten apartments in the burning wooden house.

There were several emergency services units at the scene of the fire.

The news is updated.