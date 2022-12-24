Fires | A smoke sauna was destroyed in a fire in Mikkeli

The fire started when the smoke sauna was being heated. No one was injured in the fire.

Smoke sauna was destroyed in a fire in Ristina in Mikkeli on Christmas Eve in the afternoon.

The fire had started during the heating of the sauna.

“As a rule, smoke saunas catch fire at some point in the building’s life cycle. The reason is either that the sauna has been heated too quickly or with too big a fire, or it’s just bad luck and the structures catch fire”, the fire marshal on duty Jarno Laikola The Etelä Savo rescue service says.

The smoke sauna was located in the courtyard of the leisure apartment. The distance from the sauna to the nearest buildings was twenty meters, and there was no immediate danger of spreading.

The sauna was 2–3 meters in size in one direction, and it was destroyed in a fire to the point of being unusable.

“The thick log walls remained standing, but it is no longer used as a sauna or anything else,” says Laikola.

According to Laikola, there was one person there. However, personal injuries were avoided.

The rescue service was alerted to the site around half past three in the afternoon.