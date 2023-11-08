Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Fires | A small fire started in Vantaa from charging an electric moped

November 8, 2023
Fires | A small fire started in Vantaa from charging an electric moped

The fire was contained before it could spread.

In the garage electric moped caught fire in a detached house in Vantaa’s Hämeenkylä on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents noticed smoke coming from the garage. The rescue service was called to the scene on Pitkämäentie before three in the morning.

Fire was quickly managed and the moped out of the stable. There were no personal injuries.

The fire was also not able to spread to a wider area than the garage, because the front-line men’s house was divided into fire departments as it should be. The material damage thus remained small, the rescue service estimates.

