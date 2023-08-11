Friday, August 11, 2023
Fires | A small fire on Helsinki’s Porvoonkatu

August 11, 2023
The fire or smoke did not spread to other apartments in the apartment building.

Man were rescued from a fire on Friday morning in Helsinki’s Alpiharju, says the Helsinki Rescue Service. A small fire on Porvoonkatu was limited to one apartment in an apartment building.

“There was only a slight amount of smoke in the neighboring apartments and that too probably came from the outside from the balcony or window,” says the fire marshal on duty Joonatan Suosalo.

The fire department extinguished the fire and ventilated the building.

The rescue service does not comment on whether the rescued person was taken for treatment. The investigation of the fire has been transferred to the police.

