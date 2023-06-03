Saturday, June 3, 2023
Fires | A sauna built on a tractor trailer caught fire in Ii

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 3, 2023
in World Europe
Fires | A sauna built on a tractor trailer caught fire in Ii

The fire caused no injuries, but destroyed the sauna.

in Northern Ostrobothnia A sauna built on a tractor trailer burned down in Iisa today, Saturday. The matter is confirmed by the fire marshal on duty at HS Valtteri Käkönen From the rescue service of Oulu-Koillismaa.

The owner of the sauna noticed the fire and called the fire department. The fire threatened to spread to the adjacent barn as well, but the owner of the building contained the fire with a water hose until the fire brigade arrived.

No injuries resulted from the fire. However, the approximately thirty square meter sauna was completely destroyed.

