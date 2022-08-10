Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Fires | A restaurant fire is spreading smoke in the Vanhan Porvoo area

August 10, 2022
in World Europe
There is smoke in Old Porvoo and near the Old Town Hall.

In the old one There is a fire in Porvoo.

According to the rescue service, the fire has started in a restaurant located in the area.

According to the rescue service, the fire has been contained to the building’s attic, but the building will suffer from fire and water damage.

According to the rescue service, no injuries have been caused by the fire.

The police have stopped traffic on Välikatu and Jokikatu.

Emergency services got an alarm a little after ten o’clock in the evening about a building fire on Jokikatu. There are 16 fire brigade units.

Based on eyewitness observations, there is a lot of smoke in the Vanha Porvoo area. There is smoke especially near the Old Town Hall.

According to the rescue service, the fire will cause damage to the area of ​​the center of Porvoo.

