Fires | A residential building also burned down in Rautjärvi on Sunday, where a body was found – Police are investigating the connection to the church fire

On Christmas day, a church and a residential building burned down in Rautjärvi, and a body was found in the area. One line of investigation by the police is that the fires are connected.

Police is investigating the connection between the two fires that occurred on Christmas Day in Rautjärvi in ​​South Karelia, the Southeastern Finland police say in their release.

A church and a residential building burned down in Rautjärvi on Sunday. The residential building was located on Torsantie. The police are investigating whether the fires are connected.

In connection with the investigation of the cause of the fire related to the residential building, a body was found in the area of ​​the property, the police release states.

One of the police’s lines of investigation is that the fires are connected and in that case there is no danger of new fires.

Investigation however, in the initial phase, all lines of investigation are still open, the release states. The police have started preliminary interviews with those who were in the church at the time of the incident.

In their announcement, the police are asking for observations about the 2020 burgundy hatchback Opel Astra possibly related to the fires. The observation is requested during the Christmas period, in the areas of Rautjärvi and Imatra.

Observations are requested to be reported by email to [email protected]

Police said earlier that he was investigating the Rautjärvi church fire as a gross act of vandalism.

According to the police, indications of a possible crime have been found at the scene. The criminal charges may become more specific as the investigation progresses.

The Rautjärvi church was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out on Christmas morning. The emergency center received a report about the fire at around nine thirty on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in the middle of the service, but no one was injured.